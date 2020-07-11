The Latest: India cases pass 800,000 with record daily jump

Ride operator Van Mai wears a face mask against the spread of the coronavirus while working at the Playland amusement park at the Pacific National Exhibition, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, July 10, 2020.

 Darryl Dyck

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data and news.

Posted 8:19 a.m.

To date, Pennsylvania has seen 93,876 total COVID-19 cases, 4,783 of them coming from Lancaster County.

Pa. has also seen 6,880 COVID-19 related deaths to date, Lancaster County has seen 382 of those deaths.

There have been 804,764 negative tests in Pa. to date. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Related articles

Tags