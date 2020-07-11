Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data and news.
Going swimming? Follow these safety tips to keep everyone healthy at the pool:🤒 stay home if you don't feel well↔️ stay 6 feet away from people😷 wear a cloth face mask (when not in the water)🧼 wash your hands often🤧 cover coughs + sneezes#MaskUpPA pic.twitter.com/fwcUlki2Kv— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 10, 2020
Posted 8:19 a.m.
To date, Pennsylvania has seen 93,876 total COVID-19 cases, 4,783 of them coming from Lancaster County.
Pa. has also seen 6,880 COVID-19 related deaths to date, Lancaster County has seen 382 of those deaths.
There have been 804,764 negative tests in Pa. to date.