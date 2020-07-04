Governors stress 'personal responsibility' over virus orders

Liza Collins, a travel nurse from Ville Platte, La., administers a COVID-19 test at the Rutherford County Health Department, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued a stern warning to the public Wednesday as Tennessee registered its highest daily increase in positive COVID-19 tests for the third time in a week and a half.

 Mark Humphrey

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news. 

Posted 12:27 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 89,375. 4,572 of the total cases have come from Lancaster County.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state has reached 6,749. The number of deaths in Lancaster County has risen to 366, an increase of one from Friday's count.

Posted 8:16 a.m.

To date, Pennsylvania has seen 88,741 total COVID-19 cases, with 4,530 coming from Lancaster County.

The death count due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 6,746, Lancaster County's death toll has remained at 365 since Thursday. 

