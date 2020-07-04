Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

Planning to grill? Use these food safety steps to reduce your risk of illness:✔️ WASH your hands✔️ SEPARATE raw food + cooked food ✔️ CLEAN fruits + vegetables✔️ COOK food thoroughly✔️ REFRIGERATE food promptly pic.twitter.com/H9A97CC6gw — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 3, 2020

Posted 12:27 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 89,375. 4,572 of the total cases have come from Lancaster County.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state has reached 6,749. The number of deaths in Lancaster County has risen to 366, an increase of one from Friday's count.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/4/20 at 12:00 am):• 634 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 89,375 total cases statewide • 6,749 deaths statewide• 725,448 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 4, 2020

Posted 8:16 a.m.

To date, Pennsylvania has seen 88,741 total COVID-19 cases, with 4,530 coming from Lancaster County.

The death count due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 6,746, Lancaster County's death toll has remained at 365 since Thursday.

