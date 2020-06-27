Germany cautions virus risk still high as economies restart

Posted 12:28 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of cases in the state to date has risen to 84,991, an increase of 621 from yesterday's count. 

The DOH has yet to update their number of deaths from Friday's count.

What to know for today:

- On Friday, Lancaster County officially moved to the 'green' phase of the reopening process. The differences between the 'green' and 'yellow' phase can be found here.

- Lancaster County has seen 4,280 cases and 354 deaths from COVID-19, according to the state's department of health. To date, 634,711 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

- Pennsylvania now has 84,370 virus cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 6,579 deaths.

