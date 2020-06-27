Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

What to know for today:

- On Friday, Lancaster County officially moved to the 'green' phase of the reopening process. The differences between the 'green' and 'yellow' phase can be found here.

- Lancaster County has seen 4,280 cases and 354 deaths from COVID-19, according to the state's department of health. To date, 634,711 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

- Pennsylvania now has 84,370 virus cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 6,579 deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next