Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
What to know for today:
- On Friday, Lancaster County officially moved to the 'green' phase of the reopening process. The differences between the 'green' and 'yellow' phase can be found here.
- Lancaster County has seen 4,280 cases and 354 deaths from COVID-19, according to the state's department of health. To date, 634,711 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
- Pennsylvania now has 84,370 virus cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 6,579 deaths.