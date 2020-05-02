Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

Posted 11:57 a.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of positive cases has risen to 48,305 in the state, 1,334 more than Friday's count.

The death toll in the state has also risen to 2,418.

Lancaster County now has 1,904 positive cases and 112 deaths, according to the DOH's website. Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed yesterday that the death toll in the county has reached 183.

Posted 8:34 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania has reached 46,971 positive cases according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

At noon today, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update of the COVID-19 statistics and impact in the state.

Tomorrow (Saturday, May 2): @SecretaryLevine will provide an update on #COVID19 at noon:• https://t.co/LaU3P0YjWk• https://t.co/oHeGoczNun• https://t.co/KTuW7Oym1l• Español: https://t.co/3b6uzhAEh7There will be no briefing on Sunday. Data will be published at noon. pic.twitter.com/YclofRBiyi — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 1, 2020

What to know for today:

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the death toll in the county has reached 183.

Lancaster Health Center has been awarded $75,710 for their efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit organization "will use the money to use telehealth to screen and treat more COVID-19 patients, and manage care for those at risk of severe complications."

Pennsylvania officials said Friday that they will aim to conduct 8,500 tests per day as they begin loosening restrictions across large swathes of the state.

Lancaster County is not among the 24 Pennsylvania counties allowed to partially reopen their economies starting Friday, May 8. Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday that the counties moving from the red, or shutdown phase, to the yellow, or cautionary phase, were chosen because of low per-capita case counts of the highly infectious COVID-19 virus.

