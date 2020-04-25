Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information regarding COVID-19.

Posted 11:59 a.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 1,397 additional COVID-19 cases reported today, raising the state total to 40,049.

The death toll in the state has also risen to 1,537.

For a full breakdown of the cases and deaths by county, visit the DOH website.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/25/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 40,049 total cases statewide • 1,537 deaths statewide• 152,886 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 25, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to know for today:

Late Friday night, Lancaster Count coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP| LancasterOnline that the death toll has risen to 140 in the county.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state has reached 38,652 positive cases, the death toll has risen to 1,492.

Related articles