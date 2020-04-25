Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information regarding COVID-19.
Gov. Tom Wolf has a gradual, regional plan to reopen the state starting May 8. When do you think Lancaster County will start to reopen?
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there have been 1,397 additional COVID-19 cases reported today, raising the state total to 40,049.
The death toll in the state has also risen to 1,537.
- Late Friday night, Lancaster Count coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP| LancasterOnline that the death toll has risen to 140 in the county.
