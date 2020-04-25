New York's virus death toll falls to lowest level in weeks

A woman wears a mask to protect against coronavirus, waits in line for a mobile food pantry at Barclays Center Friday, April 24, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

 Frank Franklin II

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information regarding COVID-19.

What to know for today:

  • Late Friday night, Lancaster Count coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP| LancasterOnline that the death toll has risen to 140 in the county.
  • According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state has reached 38,652 positive cases, the death toll has risen to 1,492.

