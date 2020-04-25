Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information regarding COVID-19.
Gov. Tom Wolf has a gradual, regional plan to reopen the state starting May 8. When do you think Lancaster County will start to reopen?
What to know for today:
- Late Friday night, Lancaster Count coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP| LancasterOnline that the death toll has risen to 140 in the county.
- According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state has reached 38,652 positive cases, the death toll has risen to 1,492.