Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest information on COVID-19.

Posted 1:03 p.m.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county's death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 93.

No further information on the victims is available at this time.

Posted 12:12 p.m.

Dr. Rachel Levine addressed the state's media during her daily COVID-19 update at noon today.

Watch the full press conference below.

Posted 11:50 a.m.

According to Pennsylvania's Department of Health, the state total of positive cases has risen by 1,628, leaving the total at 31,069.

The death toll in the state as reached 836 total.

For an entire breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of Health's website.

Posted 9:57 a.m.

Pennsylvanians are now able to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Eligibility has been extended to individuals who have traditionally been ineligible for unemployment benefits (e.g. self-employed workers, independent contractors, gig workers).

For more information, visit Pennsylvania's unemployment benefits website.

What to know for today:

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed that county's death toll has risen to 89.

On Friday, Gov. Wolf said Pennsylvania will take a regional approach to reopening the state. He did not provide a definite timeline, but did state there is not going to be "one big day." "We cannot flip a switch and reopen the Commonwealth," he said.

