Editor's note: This article will be updates throughout the day with the latest information on COVID-19.

What to know for today:

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed that county's death toll has risen to 89.

On Friday, Gov. Wolf said Pennsylvania will take a regional approach to reopening the state. He did not provide a definite timeline, but did state there is not going to be "one big day." "We cannot flip a switch and reopen the Commonwealth," he said.

