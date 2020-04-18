Editor's note: This article will be updates throughout the day with the latest information on COVID-19.
Have you received your stimulus check yet?
You voted:
What to know for today:
- Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed that county's death toll has risen to 89.
- On Friday, Gov. Wolf said Pennsylvania will take a regional approach to reopening the state. He did not provide a definite timeline, but did state there is not going to be "one big day." "We cannot flip a switch and reopen the Commonwealth," he said.