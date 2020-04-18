Nations debate easing lockdown as economic hardship grows

People walk at night on a quiet street in the Bronx borough of New York on Friday, April 17, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a new executive order directing all New Yorkers to wear masks or face coverings while in public when social distancing does not permit them to remain 6 feet apart.

 Mark Lennihan

covid-19 wolf 6 reopening standards PA.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday, April 17, 2020, that these are the six standards the state will follow as it plans a regional approach to reopening.

 PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

What to know for today:

  • Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has confirmed that county's death toll has risen to 89.
  • On Friday, Gov. Wolf said Pennsylvania will take a regional approach to reopening the state. He did not provide a definite timeline, but did state there is not going to be "one big day." "We cannot flip a switch and reopen the Commonwealth," he said.

