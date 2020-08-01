Asia Today: SKorea arrests leader of church with big cluster

Workers of PVR cinemas, a multiplex cinema chain, stand at the food court with face shields and masks during a press preview to show their preparedness with the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 31, 2020.

 Manish Swarup

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data.

Posted 8:41 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to date has reached 112,048, with 5,525 coming from Lancaster County.

To date, Pa. has seen 7,189 total death due to COVID-19, 406 coming from Lancaster County according to the Pa. Department of Health.

