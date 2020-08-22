Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day.

When you #MaskUpPA, don't leave your mouth or nose exposed! To prevent spreading #COVID19 and protect others, your mask needs to cover your mouth and nose. pic.twitter.com/ZXrRYRzCpU — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 21, 2020

Posted 8:15 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total COVID-19 case count in the state has reached 127,633 to date. 6,393 have come from Lancaster County.

The statewide death toll has reached 7,558, 427 have come from Lancaster County. According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the county death toll has only reached 402.

