Posted 8:30 a.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the total number of positive cases in the state has hit 80,762, with 3,911 of them coming from Lancaster County.

The death toll in the state has reached 6,399. 329 of those deaths have occurred in Lancaster County, according to coroner Dr. Diamantoni.

What to know for today:

- Gov. Wolf announced Friday that 12 more counties will move from the 'yellow' phase to the 'green' phase of reopening on June 26, which includes Lancaster County. Among the counties moving to 'green' are Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna.

- Although Lancaster County is preparing to transition into the 'green' phase, the county still has one of the state's highest rates of new COVID-19 cases. The county had 574 new cases of COVID-19 from June 6 through 19, down 4% from 601 in the prior two weeks, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number of new cases statewide was down 22% over the same period.

- According to two local financial experts, the worst of the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic is behind us. Dave Hanson, CEO of Fulton Financial Advisors, and Keith Aleardi, its chief investment officer, made their remarks during a talk titled “The COVID Crash.” The talk was hosted by the Lancaster Chamber. Click here for the full story.

