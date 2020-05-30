Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news surrounding COVID-19.

Posted 8:46 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, the Pa. Department of Health has reported 70,735 total COVID-19 cases in the state, including 3,105 in Lancaster County.

The DOH has also confirmed 5,464 total COVID-19 related deaths.

What to know for today

- Gov. Tom Wolf will move 16 more counties into the 'green phase' of the reopening process, his administration announced Friday. The 16 western and central Pa. counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clinton, Fayette, Fulton, Green, Inidana, Lycoming, Mercer, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland.

- Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni has confirmed that the county has seen 292 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- All remaining counties in the 'red' phase will move to the 'yellow' phase on June 5.

What to read next