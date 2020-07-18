Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data.

Posted 11:58 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total COVID-19 case count to date has surpassed 100,000, totaling 100,241. The total case count in Lancaster County has surpassed 5,000, with the total now at 5,019.

The statewide COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 7,000, reaching 7,007 deaths. The Pa. Department of Health has Lancaster County's death toll at 392, although the Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni has the death toll at 371.

Posted 8:15 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total case count to date in Pa. has reached 99,478, with 4,988 coming from Lancaster County.

The statewide COVID-19 death toll has reached 6,992. According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the county death toll has reached 371.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/17/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 99,478 total cases statewide • 6,992 deaths statewide• 899,912 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 17, 2020

For more COVID-19 coverage