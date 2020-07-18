Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data.
Posted 8:15 a.m.
According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total case count to date in Pa. has reached 99,478, with 4,988 coming from Lancaster County.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll has reached 6,992. According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the county death toll has reached 371.
