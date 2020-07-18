Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data.

Posted 8:15 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total case count to date in Pa. has reached 99,478, with 4,988 coming from Lancaster County.

The statewide COVID-19 death toll has reached 6,992. According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the county death toll has reached 371.

#COVID19 Update (as of 7/17/20 at 12:00 am):• 1,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 99,478 total cases statewide • 6,992 deaths statewide• 899,912 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 17, 2020

