Snow in Lancaster
The sun shines through snow-covered branches at Long's Park on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The first snowstorm of the year brought around two inches of snow and below-average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Wintry weather is back in the mix.

After a mild week, the winter weather is coming back to Lancaster County, bringing chilly temps, possible freezing rain and an icy mix.

There’s a 100% chance of precipitation on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Saturday has a high of 36 and a low of 33.

Some snow will develop Saturday morning after 8 a.m., NWS said.

Eric Horst, the director of Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, said that an “icy mix” will develop later in the day.

The icy mix will include “wet snow, sleet and some freezing rain,” Horst said in his Friday afternoon forecast.

Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is likely, Horst said, “with higher amounts possible in northeastern Lancaster County.”

The winter storm will fade Saturday evening, Horst said.

Gusts of wind could also reach up to 13 mph.

Temps will be similar on Sunday, with a high near 35 and a low near 20, with a 10% chance of rain.