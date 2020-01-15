Snow in Lancaster 0108020
Tire tracks and footprints lead to West Mifflin Street in Lancaster city, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. The first snowstorm of the year brought around two inches of snow and below-average temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

A winter storm expected to hit Lancaster County on Saturday will be a messy one, according to the latest forecasts.

AccuWeather's prediction shows snow of varying intensity starting in the morning and accumulating one to three inches, followed by a touch of rain over several hours in the evening.

"It’s going to be messy Saturday, it’s going to be treacherous to travel," said  Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst. 

The day will start cold, possibly with temperatures in the 20s, he said, and he expects the storm to start as snow. But, he said, much warmer air will be coming in above the ground, so he's predicting snow will switch to wintry mix, possibly quickly, and expects drizzle by early evening as temperatures hover around freezing.

Horst predicted that temperatures would fall back below freezing midday Sunday, dropping into the teens overnight, with daytime highs Monday and Tuesday in the 20s before the weather moderates later in the week.

