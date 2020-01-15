A winter storm expected to hit Lancaster County on Saturday will be a messy one, according to the latest forecasts.

AccuWeather's prediction shows snow of varying intensity starting in the morning and accumulating one to three inches, followed by a touch of rain over several hours in the evening.

"It’s going to be messy Saturday, it’s going to be treacherous to travel," said Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst.

The day will start cold, possibly with temperatures in the 20s, he said, and he expects the storm to start as snow. But, he said, much warmer air will be coming in above the ground, so he's predicting snow will switch to wintry mix, possibly quickly, and expects drizzle by early evening as temperatures hover around freezing.

Horst predicted that temperatures would fall back below freezing midday Sunday, dropping into the teens overnight, with daytime highs Monday and Tuesday in the 20s before the weather moderates later in the week.

As I Tweeted yesterday, it's foolish to play the numbers game w/ a "change over" storm 5 days out. But do expect some snowy/slushy travel Saturday...mainly btwn 9am - 6pm. This is NOT a crippling snow event and it will clean up quickly...with a cold, dry Sunday & Monday. — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 15, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Where's winter? It's going to make a KC Chiefs-like 2nd Quarter comeback at the end of this week. And while this trend may continue into February, I'm not prepared to predict a winner of the game we call "winter." Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/YjIlIjYdOX — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) January 13, 2020