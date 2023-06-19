The woman who was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Lancaster city had a bright personality and a big smile, a family member said.

Amdrella Cartel, 27, of the 100 block of South Queen Street, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head around 3 a.m. Saturday at the corner of North Plum and East New streets. Two other people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Saturday’s shooting was the fifth homicide in Lancaster County this year; the second in the city.

Tatiyana Colon, Cartel’s cousin, said Cartel, who also went by the name Andrella Carter, was a “very loving person" and an enthusiastic employee at Ecore Flooring.

“Whatever narrative anybody else is putting in about my cousin, she wasn't a violent person,” the 25-year-old from Lancaster said. “And she stood up for everybody that she cared about.”

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, spokesperson for Lancaster police, said the department is aware Cartel went by more than one name, but authorities used the name as it appears on her state-issued identification.

Colon said her cousin moved into her own place about two weeks before her death.

“She just got her place, and I was so happy for her,” she said. “She did not deserve that, what happened to her.”

Colon helped organize a vigil for Cartel at the Turkey Hill location on North Plum Street, near the site of the shooting. Attendees left behind a mass of candles and notes for Cartel.

Cartel’s parents are Brian and Latasha Harvin, according to an obituary for Cartel’s grandfather. Property records show Cartel once lived on Lime Street in the city with her parents and two siblings.

According to court documents, Cartel was involved in a few incidents from 2015 to 2021 in Lancaster and York counties, for which she was charged with DUI, disputes with a landlord and false identification.

Efforts to reach the Harvins and Ecore Flooring were unsuccessful.

Lancaster police issued an arrest warrant Saturday for Timothy Allen, 20, of Lancaster, charging him with criminal homicide and 14 other counts related to the shooting.

Lancaster police did not clarify Monday where in Lancaster Allen resides.

As of Monday night, Allen hasn’t been arrested. Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for Allen’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster crime stoppers at 800-322-1913.