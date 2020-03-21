Editor's note: This story will be updated, so be sure to check back for more new information.

Posted 12:18 p.m.

A Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center employee tested positive for COVID-19, the health network announced on Saturday.

"Evidence suggests the employee was exposed through a family member and not in the workplace," Penn State Health said.

The employee went home as soon as symptoms were recognized, Penn State Health said, and has been at home since.

"Penn State Health notified a small number of patients who may have interacted with the staff member, recommending they self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms," Penn State Health said.

Click here to read the news release.

Posted 12:03 p.m.

The second person in Pennsylvania has died from COVID-19, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Saturday afternoon.

The person who died was an adult in Allegheny County. Levine did not give an age.

There were 103 new cases confirmed since Friday, bringing the total to 371 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

Saturday 11 a.m.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that enforcement of his order to shut down all non-life-sustaining businesses will begin on Monday, March 23, at 8 a.m. The list has also been amended and can be found in the article below.

Saturday 8 a.m.

The state Department of Health made temporary changes to the medical marijuana program during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Medical marijuana grower/processors and dispensaries are considered life-sustaining businesses under the Governor’s order for nonlife-sustaining businesses to close,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Among the changes: allowing cardholders to receive prescriptions in their car, eliminating background checks for caregiver renewal applications, allow remote consultations for renewal of patient certifications and allowing 90-day supplies to be dispensed.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Friday 6 p.m.

Lancaster Chamber has issued a lengthy list of resources and guidance for businesses and nonprofits dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Go to lancasterchamber.com/coronavirus .

What to know for today

- Thursday, Gov. Wolf ordered all businesses that are not life sustaining to close temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania. Here's what constitutes a life-sustaining business

- Lancaster County could be short on hospital beds, depending how many patients the coronavirus brings

- PSSAs are canceled for this year

- During times of isolation and loneliness, many people are finding solace in the outdoors in Lancaster County

- With group activities suspended amid coronavirus concerns, local runners support and motivate each other

- The latest changes colleges are making due to the coronavirus: Millersville postpones commencement [updates]

Related articles