Posted 9:24 a.m.

Until further notice, all 24-hour Giant grocery stores will close from midnight to 6 a.m. to handle sanitization and stocking, the company said in a press release.

In Lancaster County, this affects the Giant at 1605 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township.

Posted 9:19 a.m.

The West Earl Fire Company mud sale, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date, according to president of the fire station, Kristopher Pursel.

"This decision was not made lightly," Pursel said in a press release.

Posted 8:50 a.m.

PennDOT announced that drivers license centers will be closed for two weeks in Montgomery and Delaware counties, out of an abundance of caution for mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

In addition, PennDOT will also stop issuing Real IDs in several Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster County, until March 28, to slow the flow of occupants at the DMV.

#UPDATE: PennDOT has expanded its operational changes to all Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Delaware County. These locations are closed for two weeks effective yesterday. Full details ➡️ https://t.co/GMWJ56JE8L https://t.co/e7TYQhx73Y — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) March 14, 2020

Friday recap

- Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all schools across the state would be closed for 2 weeks as a means of halting the spread of coronavirus.

- Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the Pa. Health Dept., announced that the state is up to 41 cases of coronavirus. The first pediatric case of coronavirus was reported in Monroe County.

- The Pa. capitol has halted all public tours of the building.

- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed back the state's primaries from April 4 to June 20 for fear of coronavirus outbreak.

- Middle Creek Management Area announced that it would be closing its visitor center through the end of March, though the public recreation and trails are still open for the time being.

- Several churches are not holding service tomorrow because of fear of the coronavirus.

