Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back frequently to see if there is more information.

Posted 2:04 p.m.

The Pa. Dept. of Health announced that there are 2 more presumed positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

Dr. Rachel Levine announced during a press conference Saturday afternoon that two cases are presumed positive in Allegheny County.

This brings the total count in Pa. up to 47 cases.

Posted 1:00 p.m.

The Humane Pennsylvania announced that it would be "dramatically scaling back operations," according to a press release.

All animals in the care of a Humane facility will still be taken care of, but there will be less staff members available. Volunteer members will be asked to stay home.

Adoptions will not be available until March 30, according to the press release.

This will effect the Humane League of Lancaster County, at 2195 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

"Like most of what we do, we rely on science and the advice of experts in their fields. Health experts are telling us that social distance is what we should be practicing and non-essential activities should be curtailed. We can hope that in a couple of weeks this will have seemed like overkill," said president of Humane Pennsylvania, Karel Minor.

Posted 12:45 p.m.

Manheim Township Police Dept. announced that all Parks & Recreation-related activities would be canceled until April 1, 2020 due to the threat of coronavirus.

Lancaster County does not yet have any confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Pa. Dept. of Health.

Posted 12:28 p.m.

Allegheny County announced that it has its first suspected cases of coronavirus, and will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. today, media reports say.

More breaking: Allegheny County officials are set to announce first cases of the coronavirus in the county at a 2 pm news conference. @TribLIVE's @NewsNatasha will be there. Follow her for updates. — Ben Schmitt (@bencschmitt) March 14, 2020

Additionally, UPMC announced that they were able to create coronavirus tests that could have results ready within 24 hours.

Here’s the first look at the UPMC South Side Specimen Collection site. Today, we announced that UPMC is ready to test for #coronavirus. https://t.co/om9NYHBAhc #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AXIMC3qe2i — UPMC (@UPMCnews) March 14, 2020

Posted 12:02 p.m.

The Pa. Dept of Health has announced 4 new cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the overall total to 45.

The new cases were reported in Chester County (1), Montgomery County (2) and Philadelphia (1).

Posted 10:28 a.m.

Lancaster County libraries have announced that they will be closed until March 29 as a means of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

There is not yet confirmation from the governor's office that says this is a statewide initiative.

All electronic library resources are available on the county library's website.

Posted 9:24 a.m.

Until further notice, all 24-hour Giant grocery stores will close from midnight to 6 a.m. to handle sanitization and stocking, the company said in a press release.

In Lancaster County, this affects the Giant at 1605 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township.

Posted 9:19 a.m.

The West Earl Fire Company mud sale, scheduled for March 21, has been postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date, according to president of the fire station, Kristopher Pursel.

"This decision was not made lightly," Pursel said in a press release.

Posted 8:50 a.m.

PennDOT announced that drivers license centers will be closed for two weeks in Montgomery and Delaware counties, out of an abundance of caution for mitigating the spread of coronavirus.

In addition, PennDOT will also stop issuing Real IDs in several Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster County, until March 28, to slow the flow of occupants at the DMV.

#UPDATE: PennDOT has expanded its operational changes to all Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Delaware County. These locations are closed for two weeks effective yesterday. Full details ➡️ https://t.co/GMWJ56JE8L https://t.co/e7TYQhx73Y — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) March 14, 2020

Friday recap

- Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all schools across the state would be closed for 2 weeks as a means of halting the spread of coronavirus.

- Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the Pa. Health Dept., announced that the state is up to 41 cases of coronavirus. The first pediatric case of coronavirus was reported in Monroe County.

- The Pa. capitol has halted all public tours of the building.

- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed back the state's primaries from April 4 to June 20 for fear of coronavirus outbreak.

- Middle Creek Management Area announced that it would be closing its visitor center through the end of March, though the public recreation and trails are still open for the time being.

- Several churches are not holding service tomorrow because of fear of the coronavirus.

