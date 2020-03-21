Editor's note: This story will be updated, so be sure to check back for more new information.

Saturday 8 a.m.

The state Department of Health made temporary changes to the medical marijuana program during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Medical marijuana grower/processors and dispensaries are considered life-sustaining businesses under the Governor’s order for nonlife-sustaining businesses to close,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Among the changes: allowing cardholders to receive prescriptions in their car, eliminating background checks for caregiver renewal applications, allow remote consultations for renewal of patient certifications and allowing 90-day supplies to be dispensed.

Friday 6 p.m.

Lancaster Chamber has issued a lengthy list of resources and guidance for businesses and nonprofits dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Go to lancasterchamber.com/coronavirus .

