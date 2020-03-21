Editor's note: This story will be updated, so be sure to check back for more new information.
Saturday 8 a.m.
The state Department of Health made temporary changes to the medical marijuana program during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Medical marijuana grower/processors and dispensaries are considered life-sustaining businesses under the Governor’s order for nonlife-sustaining businesses to close,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Among the changes: allowing cardholders to receive prescriptions in their car, eliminating background checks for caregiver renewal applications, allow remote consultations for renewal of patient certifications and allowing 90-day supplies to be dispensed.
Friday 6 p.m.
Lancaster Chamber has issued a lengthy list of resources and guidance for businesses and nonprofits dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Go to lancasterchamber.com/coronavirus .
What to know for today
- Thursday, Gov. Wolf ordered all businesses that are not life sustaining to close temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania. Here's what constitutes a life-sustaining business
- Lancaster County could be short on hospital beds, depending how many patients the coronavirus brings
- PSSAs are canceled for this year
- During times of isolation and loneliness, many people are finding solace in the outdoors in Lancaster County
- With group activities suspended amid coronavirus concerns, local runners support and motivate each other
- The latest changes colleges are making due to the coronavirus: Millersville postpones commencement [updates]