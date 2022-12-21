Here comes Santa Claus.

Every year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) buckles down to track Santa's exact location.

Using special satellites, NORAD tracks when Santa leaves the North Pole to deliver presents to children around the world.

In anticipation of Santa's departure, NORAD's tracker website has returned, complete with games, music, information about Santa and fun activities for kids to try.

Santa's location can now be tracked on the NORAD website. Parents can download the NORAD tracker app through the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Every year since 1958, NORAD has informed the public of Santa's whereabouts. Both Canada and the United States make up NORAD, an actual organization dedicated to homeland defense and threat detection.

Google has also launched a similar website to NORAD's, chock full of activities for kids and an interactive Santa Tracker. Activities include a Santa selfie, elf maker and an interactive icebox.

Google's Santa Tracker can be downloaded through the Google Play Store.