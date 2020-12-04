Santa will be making his rounds — socially distanced, of course — today and Saturday throughout the city of Lancaster.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials cancelled the annual Mayor's Tree Lighting ceremony in November, which traditionally includes Santa's arrival via fire truck.

To be sure that residents get their Santa fix, the Office of Promotion’s Weekend Winter Wonderland will fill that void with two days of Santa riding though the streets via firetruck, courtesy of the Lancaster Bureau of Fire.

Friday's holiday drive-by events will also include Prima Theatre’s LanCarolers, a group of four singers presenting a cappella arrangements in the style of Pentatonix. The group will be carried around Lancaster city and other areas in a heated trolley filled with theatrical lighting, says Mitch Nugent, Prima’s executive artistic producer.

For more information of this year's Weekend Winter Wonderland, visit the Lancaster Office of Promotion's website.

The "Kringle Caravan," using the Friday and Saturday routes included below, will happen rain or shine.

On Friday, the Kringle Caravan will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. and start at 333 E. King St. at 2 p.m.

These routes will follow this order:

On Saturday, the Kringle Caravan will be held from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. and will start at 333 E. King St.

The routes will follow this order:

