Businesses deemed nonessential that open Friday — when the county moves from the red to yellow phase at least two weeks ahead of when the state wants — and people out and about will face little to no likelihood of legal troubles.

Local police departments across the county won't issue citations and District Attorney Heather Adams said Sunday her office won't prosecute.

There haven't been many violations issued here, anyway: Adams said Sunday local departments had issued fewer than 10 citations and many of those were in response to parties that didn't comply with warnings.

Lancaster city police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said few citations have been issued because “people and businesses have overwhelmingly followed the health order. We have continued to use a measured approach with businesses and residents by educating and encouraging voluntary compliance.”

And police never had probable cause to investigate whether a person being out in the first place was violating the stay-at-home order, he said.

“There had to be another reason why the police had contact with an individual such as a call for service, traffic violation, criminal law violation or city ordinance and that contact usually revealed if they were violating the stay-at-home order,” he said. Berkihiser said his department issued six such citations in April.

State Police approach

So without threat of local prosecution, what are possible state sanctions?

As for the Pennsylvania State Police, which covers a significant geographic portion of the county, “ … citations are possible for businesses and individuals who disregard the order suspending in-person operations of non-life-sustaining businesses, the stay at home order, or the worker safety order,” spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said, noting local district attorneys have the say on what charges to follow.

Again, relatively few have been issued statewide: 329 warnings and one citation related to the business closure order; seven citations related to the stay-at-home order and zero citations related to the worker safety order.

“From the beginning of the commonwealth's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Pennsylvania State Police has been focused on achieving voluntary compliance through education, and that stance has not changed,” he said.

Business licenses

A Department of State spokeswoman said people holding licenses for businesses regulated by the state “should be aware that continuing their practice or opening a business contrary to the emergency order does put their license in jeopardy.”

It's been referring complaints to local law enforcement and the state health department.

The agriculture department said in a news release that food safety inspectors will follow up on reports of restaurants offering dine-in service in violation of the governor's order. Warnings will be issued first and if there are still violations, a license revocation and fines up to $10,000 a day could follow.

The Round the Clock Diners in York County, which opened for eat-in service Sunday, were issued warnings Thursday, an agriculture spokeswoman said.

