San Juan Bautista Catholic Church’s annual Stations of the Cross procession returned to the streets of Lancaster city Friday after a change to last year’s event and its cancellation in 2020.

About 50 volunteers participated in the church’s 38th “Via Crucis,” or “Way of the Cross.”

“We still couldn’t have the annual procession last year because of COVID so we just gathered for outdoor services in the church parking lot,” said Glenda Torres, who directed this year’s procession.

The procession began at noon at the 425 S. Duke St. church’s parking lot, making six stops over a 20-block area of the city’s southeast before returning to the church for a Good Friday liturgy of the Passion.

Luis Solís said playing the role of Jesus had a significant impact in his faith.

“The suffering of Jesus is an answer to the enigma of the pain that exists in the world. When pain comes, let's try to make sense of it and don't run away from a painful situation,” Solis said. “Jesus is there to guide us, but we have to be obedient, and we find that example through what Jesus goes through in the Crucifixion.”

Volunteers included cast, wardrobe and sound coordinators.

“We all had been very supportive of each other and doing a lot of praying, fasting, and meditating. We don’t do this for ourselves or the church or Father Luis (Rodriguez). We do this for God,” Torres said.

The cast included Romery Diaz as Jesus’ mother Mary, Rosalee Ortiz as Mary Magdalene, twin brothers Anthony and Brandon Solís as the thieves, and Alquimes Salazar as Joseph. Angel Ramos played Pontius Pilate, and Freddy González played Barrabas.

Other members of the cast included Sahara Flores Cortés, Angel Ramos, Rosa García, Eric Asso, Luis Galvez, Juan Vázquez, Jeancarlo Almontes, Gelver Meda, Ángel Valentín, David Rivera, Gadiel Arita, William Martínez, Carlos Cruz, Otilia Garza, Victoria Garza, Valeria Blando, Alicia Blanco, Melanie Martínez, Camila Díaz, Adrianys Rivera.

Aracelis Torres, Eric Asso, Julie Joaquín, Rosalee Ortíz, Luis Galvez, Deacon Armando Torres and Rosa García read the meditations at the stops along the procession. Maria Valentin Cruz served as the narrator.