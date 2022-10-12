Citing financial struggles, San Juan Bautista Preschool in Lancaster city will permanently close Oct. 28.

Parents of the 14 preschoolers currently enrolled in the program were notified in a Sept. 29 letter from San Juan Bautista Catholic Church pastor the Rev. Luis R. Rodriguez.

“After failed conversations with potential partners and financial strategies to make the program viable did not result, it was concluded closing the program is the only option,” Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez is attending a conference this week and was not available for comment.

The preschool was founded and operated by Catholic Charities for about a year, then in 2004 the church took over the operations. The school is located in the 425 S. Duke St. church. It follows the curriculum set by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg in conjunction with the Office of Child Development and Early Learning, according to the preschool’s website.

A church employee said parents didn’t know the program was struggling.

“We kept on going with what we had, and we tried to make the best out of the situation hoping things would improve,” said Teresa Zapata, church office manager. “But the reality is we must be able to say we can meet expenses on a monthly basis and be self-sufficient, but we can’t. The money just isn’t enough to cover the expenses.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Zapata said, the preschool had an average enrollment of 32 children, with tuition ranging from $175 to $195 per week depending on the age and grade of the student.

“Pre-COVID, we had a full house,” Zapata said. “When we reopened after COVID, we were only allowed to do it at 35% of capacity. But by then we had lost a lot of the kids who had gone to another school.”

The preschool’s director retired in June, and the program currently employs three full-time and two part-time staffers who will receive severance pay when the preschool closes.

“Some have already gotten job offers from other preschools,” Zapata said.

The Sept. 29 letter sent to parents encouraged them to consider the program at Resurrection Catholic School at 521 E. Orange St., which includes a student body predominantly from San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. The letter also suggested Sacred Heart Catholic School at 235 Nevin St. as another option. Both are in Lancaster city.