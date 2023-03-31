Melquis Escalante is focused as he prepares to carry a cross through Lancaster city streets on the most solemn day of the Christian calendar.

“I’m a little nervous about it, but I’ve been preparing myself emotionally and physically,” the 15-year-old Lancaster Catholic High School student said.

Escalante is portraying Jesus in San Juan Bautista Catholic Church’s annual Way of the Cross procession on April 7. The 39th annual Good Friday event begins at noon from the 425 S. Duke St. church's parking lot and will make six stops over a 20-block area in the city’s southeast. This year would have been the event’s 40th year, but it was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I’ve been doing a lot of physical conditioning to be able to carry the cross, praying, fasting, attending Mass, and meditating because that day I don’t want to be distracted, I want to be focused.” Escalante said.

Although this is not Escalante’s first time participating in the event, he said playing the role of Jesus has had an impact on him.

“It’s given me a different perspective in life. It’s humbling me and I know this experience will change me. I hope it has a positive effect in our community too because a lot of people don’t know about the kind of suffering that Jesus went through. I feel like people would be encouraged to find out more about his life, how he was God but also human,” he said.

Organizers hope the procession will make spectators feel as if they were present on the actual path Jesus walked to Mount Calvary, where he was crucified.

“We want to help people strengthen their faith,” said Glenda Torres, who is organizing this year’s procession. “Jesus’ way to the cross was not an easy one, but he died for all of us, and we want to bring that positive message to the community in general and help others to strengthen their faith and if they don’t have a church to call home, they are welcome to become a part of our church family.”

About 50 volunteers, including the cast, and wardrobe, choir, and sound coordinators, will be a part of the procession.

The cast includes Rosalee Ortiz as Jesus’s mother Mary, Katherine Rodríguez as Mary Magdalene, Luis Solís and Marvin García as the two thieves, Lemiel Lozada as the apostle John, Angel Ramos as Pontius Pilate, and Freddy González as Barrabás.

Other cast members include Jasmín Escalante, Romery Díaz, Camila Díaz, Cecilia Rodríguez, Juancho Vázquez, Luis Galvez, Eric Asso, Gadiel Anita, Rafael Galvez, Juan Carlos Barrera, Edwin Lizardi, Angel Valentín, Israel Pérez, Maximiliano Vega, Martín Rodríguez, Alberto Vargas, Víctor Cáceres, Julie Joaquin, María Cruz, Victoria Garza, Otilia Garza, Aracelis Torres, Arelis Sosa, Angélica Rodríguez, Lucía Galvez, Inés Reyes, Anthony Pérez, and Leonardo Pérez.

Melanie Martínez, Loyda Esbrí, Aracelis Torres, Adrianys Rivera, Nilda Valentín, Julie Joaquin, Anahi Santiago, Carmen Larapuente will read the meditations at every stop along the procession route, and Melanie Martínez will be the narrator.

