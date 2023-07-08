The various flavors of Lancaster County’s Hispanic community will be on display over four days beginning July 26 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in downtown Lancaster.

The Lancaster city church at 425 S. Duke St. is hosting its 40th annual Hispanic Cultural Festival from July 26-29. The free festival features live music, salsa dance lessons, raffles for a total of $15,000 in cash prizes and food from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and other Latin American countries.

The festival is San Juan’s biggest fundraising event, traditionally netting $50,000 to $70,000 to help fund the church’s programs and services to the community.

“If it wasn’t for the festival, we wouldn’t make it through the year,” said Teresa Zapata, a church office administrator. “It keeps us afloat.”

Zapata said organizers hope to raise $60,000 this year.

Tickets that can be redeemed for food at festival kiosks will be available for purchase at the door, with food items ranging in price from $2 to $5.

“Come out with your family, experience all the amazing food we will have every night of the festival and enjoy this event that brings people from all over the region,” said Miriam Ortega, who has coordinated the food kiosks and sale for the festival for more than 30 years.

Ortega said more than 60 volunteers are working together to bring the event to the community, but additional volunteers are welcome. People interested in helping can contact the church at lancasterhispanicfestival.com/contactus.

The festival will wrap up at 11 p.m. July 29 with the announcement of six winners of raffles with prizes of $5,000, $2,000 and $1,000. Tickets for the raffle will be available at the entrance for $2 for one ticket or $10 for six.

Sponsors for this year’s festival include Capital Blue Cross, Lancaster Toyota, Lancaster Mazda, Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory, Realty One Group Unlimited, Aetna Medicare Solutions, Alice’s Diner & Family Restaurant, Lancaster Catholic High School and La Academia Partnership Charter School.

IF YOU GO • What: 40th annual San Juan Bautista Hispanic Festival • Where: San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster city • When: 6-9 p.m. July 26-27, 6-11 p.m. July 28, 4-11 p.m. July 29 • Admission: Free • Grand raffle drawing: 11 p.m. July 29 • More information: Go to lancasterhispanicfestival.com, call 717-392-4118, or leave a message at lancasterhispanicfestival.com/contactus