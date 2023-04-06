January 6 defendant Samuel Lazar is expected to be released from federal prison on Sept. 13, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The 37-year-old Ephrata man was arrested and charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes in July 2021. He was recorded on video pepper-spraying police and encouraging violence during the riot outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

But how Lazar’s case stands before the federal court in Washington, D.C., remains unanswered.

He left custody of the Bureau of Prisons on March 13. An NBC reporter spotted Lazar’s mother and sister at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on March 17, and NBC reported, citing “a source familiar with the proceedings,” that Lazar was scheduled to be sentenced that day.

There were no entries in Lazar’s criminal docket as of late Thursday indicating that Lazar pleaded guilty or otherwise giving a reason for the September release date.

A spokesperson for the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to a phone message left after regular business hours Thursday. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Thursday Lazar was back in its custody as of Monday.

Lazar’s brother, Adorian Lazar, of Elizabeth Township, said Thursday he had not heard from his brother or any family members who might know what happened.

“I have no understanding of the process anymore,” he said.

Adorian Lazar previously said his mother and sister were at the courthouse on March 17 but were confused about what happened and no one has given them answers.