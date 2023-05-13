The Samaritan Counseling Center recently changed its name to emphasize its programs’ identities and offerings.

The 36-year-old nonprofit at 1803 Oregon Pike in Manheim Township is now the Samaritan Center after its board of directors approved the change, which took effect May 4.

The center provides counseling services, business consulting, clergy and congregation care, and education and outreach services through four programs: Samaritan Counseling Center, Samaritan Consulting Group, Congregation & Clergy Consulting, and TeenHope.

“Introducing Samaritan Center allows the organization to better communicate and differentiate the array of services Samaritan Center provides and enables each of its programs a greater opportunity to establish its identity, promote its offerings, and expand its impact,” Samaritan Center Executive Director Steven Schedler said in a press release.

More information about Samaritan Center and its programs is available at samaritanlancaster.org/.