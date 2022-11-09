Franklin & Marshall College will invest in a new tool for attracting students thanks to a $5 million gift from Lancaster County businesspeople and philanthropists Sam and Dena Lombardo.

Construction of the Samuel N. and Dena M. Lombardo Welcome Center inside College Square at 931 Harrisburg Ave. is expected to begin in summer 2023. The Lombardos’ donation will fund both the renovations to develop the welcome center as well as an endowment for the center’s ongoing maintenance.

As the number of college-age students decreases nationwide due to demographic trends, schools face an increasingly competitive environment to maintain enrollment. With a new welcome center, the college, with 825 employees, plans to showcase its role in graduates’ success.

“The center’s location is perfectly situated to be the first stop for all campus visitors,” said F&M President Barbara Altmann in a news release. “F&M wants to make a strong first impression as students compare their options.”

Currently, the college’s Office of Admissions is housed in the Wohlsen Admissions House at 637 College Ave. With the new center, the college plans to improve upon accessibility, convenient parking and technology.

“There are many important factors that go into a student’s decision to enroll at an institution,” Vice President for Enrollment and Financial Aid Jimmie Foster Jr. said in a release, “but without question, the student’s initial visit experience is one of the most important. The concept for this new center revolves around connecting our prospective students with F&M’s distinctive education and with extraordinary outcomes – in other words, with our successful alumni and their F&M stories.”

“Our passion is to make things better,” Sam Lombardo said in a news release from the college. “We’ve been blessed financially. Dena and I want to give back in ways that can help F&M evolve and differentiate. We are so happy to do it. Our society is divisive right now. But this too shall pass. We will emerge better and stronger.”

This latest donation is one of several Dena and Sam Lombardo have made to Lancaster County institutions, including the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Millersville University and the Clinic for Special Children.

The Lombardos gifted $5 million to MIllersville University in 2021 to renovate and rename the public university’s Brooks Hall into Lombardo Hall, the new home of the Lombardo College of Business. In 2020, they donated $3 million to bolster MU’s college of business. A $1.2 million gift in 2015 went toward the university’s $7.5 million Lombardo Welcome Center.

Neither of the Lombardos attended F&M, but as owners of Lombardo’s Italian restaurant – just down the street from the F&M campus at 216 Harrisburg Ave. – they’ve been linked to the college for years. Established in 1946 by Sam Lombardo’s uncles, the restaurant serves as a gathering place for visitors to F&M, including alumni and families of current students.

Sam Lombardo purchased and fully renovated the restaurant in 2018.

“For (the Lombardos), F&M is a special school with an amazing future, and they are thrilled to help catalyze more momentum for F&M through their magnificent gift,” Altmann said.

Renderings of the new welcome center are not yet ready for release.

The Lombardos’ gift was made as part of the college’s Now to Next capital campaign – the largest campaign in F&M history. The campaign’s goal is to expand student aid and recruitment, and invest more in faculty research and scholarship. Another initial goal of the campaign, to complete construction on the Winter Visual Arts Center, was already met.

Since it launched in 2019, Now to Next has surpassed its initial goal of $200 million and continues to raise money to support the college’s goals.

Founded in 1787, F&M is a private four-year college with 2,283 students from 45 states, D.C. and 47 countries. The college has nearly 30,000 alumni around the world.