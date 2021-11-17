A Salisbury Township man was returning from a wedding when he drunkenly crashed into a motorcyclist, seriously injuring them, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Elliot James Esh, 21, was under the combined influence of alcohol and marijuana when he rear-ended the motorcyclist at Eastbrook Road and Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township at 10:37 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The motorcyclist was headed north along Eastbrook Road when he moved to the right turning lane for Old Philadelphia Pike when he was struck from behind by Esh, who was driving with “a careless disregard for the safety of other motorists” at the time, police said.

Police arrived to find the motorcyclist, an adult man, lying on the ground and unable to move. The motorcyclist was later discovered to have suffered two fractured vertebrae, a fracture in his left leg, a broken elbow and a chipped shoulder.

The front of Esh’s Volkswagon was heavily damaged and gave off an odor of marijuana.

Esh told police he was returning from a wedding and had been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the day, but that he used a store-bought breathalyzer test which showed he was below the legal limit. Esh failed a field sobriety test, and a toxicology report later showed he had Delta-9 THC, an active ingredient of marijuana, in his system and a BAC of 0.107% about an hour after the crash.

Esh was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, four misdemeanor DUI offenses and a summary alcohol violation.

He is free on $25,000 unsecured bail and will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Rodney Hartman on Nov. 22, court records show.