A Salisbury Township man has been charged with fondling a young girl several years ago, according to state police.

Michael David King, 22, touched the girl inappropriately underneath her clothes in the basement of a Salisbury Township address on two separate occasions about two weeks apart from each other sometime between 2012 and 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

An exact date for when the offenses took place was not stated in the affidavit.

The girl, who was younger than 13 at the time, told police in May that King had fondled her.

King admitted to investigators in October that he had fondled the girl twice, police said, but it was not immediately clear when it occurred.

King was charged Tuesday with indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor – all felony offenses. He had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon, court records show.

An attorney was not listed for King in court documents.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.