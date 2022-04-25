A Salisbury Township man crashed head-on into two horses and buggies, seriously injuring a person and killing one of the horses, according to state police.

Cory James Moore, 39, was driving his pickup truck into oncoming traffic when he crashed into the buggies in the 400 block of Cains Road, south of Buena Vista Road, in Salisbury Township at 9:23 p.m. on April 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Moore then fled the scene on foot without stopping to help either of the buggy drivers who were both trapped inside their vehicles, one with serious injuries, police said.

Emergency responders extricated one of the drivers, a man, from the buggy by mechanical means before transporting him to Lancaster General Hospital. The man suffered serious head injuries and trauma as well as a dislocated hip and multiple cuts to his head, face and legs.

The man later told police he was traveling west along Cains Road when he suddenly saw a pickup truck swerve in front of him and strike him head-on before he lost consciousness.

The crash also killed the man’s horse and injured the horse of a second buggy. The affidavit did not provide any information as to if the driver of the second buggy was also injured.

Moore later surrendered himself at state police’s Lancaster office shortly after noon the following day.

Moore told investigators he was traveling along Cains Road in the dark and heavy rain when he was blinded by the buggy’s lights and crashed, police said. Moore, who court records show has previously pleaded guilty to DUIs in 2014, 2015 and 2016, told police he fled the scene because his license is suspended and he was driving the truck without permission.

Police noted that Moore has previously been cited for driving a vehicle with a suspended license three other times, most recently in 2020, according to court records.

Moore claimed he was not drinking alcohol at the time of the crash and that he waited to turn himself in because he was scared. Moore also said he was traveling around 35 or 40 mph at the time and that he was not wearing a seatbelt “because he does not believe in wearing them,” police said.

Moore warned a witness not to call police, adding that he did not check on the wellbeing of the drivers he hit or their horses “because his mind was running,” according to the affidavit.

Police charged Moore with two counts of accidents involving personal injury, aggravated assault by vehicle and eight other misdemeanor and summary traffic offenses.

An attorney was not listed for Moore in court documents.

Judge Raymond Sheller set Moore’s bail at $250,000 during a preliminary hearing Sunday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

Moore will next face a preliminary hearing before Sheller on May 2.