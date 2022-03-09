A Salisbury Township man already facing numerous felony charges for assaulting children was charged with fondling a 5-year-old girl, according to state police.

Harley Spence Wyatt III, 37, fondled the girl underneath her clothes multiple times as she was sleeping at a residence in the 600 block of Spring Garden Road sometime between March and November, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The girl later told investigators Wyatt entered her room to assault her two to five times, police said.

Court records show Wyatt is currently awaiting trial on unrelated charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and more than a dozen other child sex offenses alleged to have been committed in October. Information on those offenses was not immediately available.

Anthony John Damiano, a public defender representing Wyatt on the previous charges, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court documents did not list an attorney representing Wyatt for the new charges.

The girl’s parents discovered the abuse when she began behaving strangely as they bathed her. The girl’s brother later told her parents that Wyatt had assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

Police charged Wyatt on Monday with corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor – both felony offenses – and misdemeanor indecent assault.

Judge Raymond Sheller set Wyatt’s bail at $100,000 during a preliminary arraignment Tuesday. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount, court records show.

Wyatt had previously been released from Lancaster County Prison after posting $50,000 bail for the previous offenses Oct. 12.

A preliminary hearing before Judge Sheller has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.