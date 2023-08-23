Lancaster city police have confirmed a tombstone found on the 800 block of North Queen Street is a real grave marker, and investigators have turned up a sales receipt that could help them discover where it belongs.

Police received a report Aug. 16 that a gravestone had been found behind a residence in Lancaster city. The slanted headstone reads “Mother, Ann E. Graham, 1912-1978” and is not recorded on memorial-finding websites or in the Lancaster County archives.

Nobody had come forward with information about the grave marker until Haldy-Keener Memorials in West Lampeter Township found a record that someone purchased the tombstone from them in 1979.

The sales receipt said the headstone was to be shipped to Jamaica. In addition to the Caribbean country, several towns or cities in the United States go by the name Jamaica, and many more places around the world.

A representative of Haldy-Keener Memorials did not respond for comment.

The receipt shows the granite stone was engraved for someone named Ann Elizabeth Graham. It was purchased by Edith A. Moore on July 30, 1979, for $170, but the receipt offers no other details.

Police said they have leads on an Ann Elizabeth Graham from the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, New York, but have not had any luck contacting Moore.

“At this point, I’m trying to track down grandchildren most likely,” Lancaster city Lieutenant Mark Radmore said. “We had a lead on a daughter who was about 90 years old, but that hasn’t panned out yet.”

Police are still looking for an obituary for Ann Elizabeth Graham and hope to nail down whether she has any grandchildren.