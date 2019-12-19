When they respond to calls, police sometimes have to transport young children from the scene of an accident, crime or disturbance.
And to do that safely, police vehicles need car seats.
To help meet that need, a coalition of organizations is distributing 39 car seats to 21 municipal police departments in Lancaster County in the coming weeks.
Participating in the effort are the Center for Traffic Safety, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Safe Kids Lancaster County and the Manheim Township Police Department.
Funding the effort is Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which operates Lancaster General Hospital.
More than half of child restraints and car seats are not properly installed, according to Safe Kids Lancaster County. Correctly installed child restraints have been shown to reduce fatal injury by as much as 71 percent, the group said.
If you have a child car seat and want to make sure it is installed property, you can schedule an appointment at one of 28 locations in Lancaster County (see below).