Pennsylvania’s attorney general is urging lawmakers to provide additional support for kids struggling with mental health issues following an analysis of the state’s new anonymous school threat reporting system.

A report from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office breaks down data submitted since January, when the Safe2Say Something program launched. It found that the most common reason students submitted tips was to get help for peers who showed signs of self-harm or thoughts of suicide — not to report a violent threat against others.

“The majority of tips received through Safe2Say have been focused on students struggling with mental health issues,” Shapiro said in a statement. “That’s why I’m calling on our legislature to read this report, study the data and act to address the need for increased mental health resources for kids.”

Of 23,494 tips received during the 2018-19 school year, 6,834 were related to self-harm, suicide, or depression and anxiety, the report shows. About 3,500 were related to bullying.

Only 1,130 tips — or fewer than 5% — involved threats against a school or person.

Local school districts

Most frequent Safe2Say Something tips, IU13 150: cutting/self-harm. 124: bullying/cyberbullying. 115: depression/anxiety. 106: suicide/suicide ideation. 65: drug use/distribution/possession. 41: inapproriate language/behavior/gesture. 33: smoking in school. 30: threat against school. 25: general harassment. 24: planned attack/fight/assault.

Local school districts followed the statewide trend in the types of tips received most often.

The report, which presented summaries for each of the state’s intermediate units, shows that the 22 school districts served by the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 had 997 tips — and more than a third dealt with mental health concerns.

Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter said that confirms what he’s always felt about members of the younger generation — they’re kind and are looking out for each other.

“I think we have a good generation of young people,” he said. “Everybody always wants to blame young people for problems, but I see our kids as part of the solution.”

The system, despite some hiccups at launch, has worked well for Penn Manor, Leichliter said. He and his administrative team receive every tip as a text and email. Most tips are handled in-house, he said, while a few have required an assist from the attorney general’s office and law enforcement.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Leichliter said he’s not surprised by the number of mental health-related tips. Students, he said, deal with more societal pressure today than in the past.

“This report and the data it provides clearly points to mental health as one of the top concerns and root causes for a lot of the violence we see,” he said.

Penn Manor is one of several districts that participate in TeenHope, a mental health screening program run by the Samaritan Counseling Center.

Preventing violence

State Sen. Scott Martin told LNP he agrees with the attorney general that more focus must be placed on mental health. He plans to introduce a bill that would boost mental health screening in schools — without adding another unfunded mandate — and connect struggling students with the right resources.

Addressing mental health, Martin said, will ultimately lead to less violence.

“If you’re of the mindset that you can potentially engage in any kind of self-harm or violence toward yourself,” he said, “it might even be a sign that you’d be willing to commit violence against someone else.”