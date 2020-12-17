'Safe from the cold weather, but now it’s also safe from a pandemic': Shelters in Lancaster County grapple with COVID-19

Immediately after Gov. Tom Wolf’s Dec. 10 announcement of new COVID-19 mitigation measures, Chrissie Raffensperger got to work.

She knew exactly what to do, given her role as the winter shelter coordinator at Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services (ECHOS).

First, she contacted the state Health Department to figure out what the order meant for occupancy at the ECHOS winter shelter. Once she went through calculations and knew how many people could fit in a room at 50% occupancy, she started measuring -- one person for every 50-square feet.

Shelters throughout Lancaster County have had to figure out this puzzle over and over again since COVID-19 arrived in the spring, devising ways to serve as many individuals experiencing homelessnes as possible, while also adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for mitigation. On top of that, shelters must juggle staffing levels as the number of workers -- paid and volunteer -- fluctuates due to the virus.

“The shelter is a lot of moving pieces normally, but when you add a pandemic, that adds additional logistics,” Raffensperger said.

An added stressor for those running shelters is preparing for the impact of COVID-19 on housing.

A report from the Aspen Institute in August estimated that 30-40 million people could face evictions within months. The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s December update estimated that at least $100 billion in emergency rental assistance is needed to keep low-income renters housed through the pandemic.

“That’s a lot of people, like that’s a lot of people,” said Jeninfer Koppel, executive director at Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessenss. “If you extrapolated that national market down to ours, that’s significant.”

The extrapolated Aspen Institute figure for Lancaster County would be between 49,000 to 66,000 people facing evictions. Even if the number of people needing shelter in Lancaster County reaches just a fraction of that number, say one-tenth or one-twentieth, it would still dwarf the 166 available shelter slots in the county.

“During winter ... the big push is getting everyone inside. Now, we have other things to think of,” said Rebecca Saner, a Lancaster County Council of Churches worker who oversees the St. Mary’s winter women’s shelter. “Before, it was (keeping people) safe from the cold weather, but now it’s also safe from a pandemic.”

Pandemic capacity

The Coalition to End Homelessenss’ low-barrier shelter opened in Lancaster city this summer with a 25-person occupancy cap to ensure social distancing. It filled up within four days and remained full, Koppel said.

Low barrier shelters are typically open 24/7 and offer emergency housing to people in critical need without the rules that more permanent shelters have in place, such as background screenings and drug and alcohol tests, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

“With COVID, where maybe we could put 40 people in a room, now we can put 20,” Koppel said.

Going into winter, space is going to be an even bigger challenge. Of the about 140 winter shelter beds in Lancaster city, only about 100 will be available this year, Koppel said.

For example, while the residential dorm capacity of Water Street Mission, the largest shelter in the county, remains around 100 people, the capacity in the Mission’s new Providence Shelter has decreased, said Jack Crowley, the organization’s president. The space could house 76 people during normal conditions, but because of COVID-19, it’s now capped at 55.

It was only because St. Paul’s United Methodist Church of Elizabethtown offered its entire children’s wing that ECHOS will be one of the few shelters to remain at full capacity -- 30 people -- this season, Raffensperger said. The church space is three to four times bigger than their normal building.

The shetlers are all operating near or below capacity so far, but mid-January is when they often see the most need.

“Demand for shelter is typically higher during the winter, but not always tied to when it snows,” Crowley said. “Usually, we see the highest demand when there are extended stretches of really cold weather, for example multiple days in a row of high temperatures under freezing.”

And spacing alone isn’t enough to keep the virus at bay. Shelters have also had to implement regular temperature screenings, masking requirements and limit resident activities -- like eating in a cafeteria.

For Water Street, that means the intake process changed.

“We have implemented an intake-test-quarantine protocol to screen all new guests before they join the rest of the population,” Crowley said. “We are able to intake a group of new guests each week, they are tested and then remain in a separate smaller shelter on campus until results are received.”

Testing guests at low-barrier shelters “makes almost no sense” because guests leave during the day when the shelters are closed, Raffensperger said. There simply isn’t the capacity to test guests every day.

That means when a guest tests positive or is symptomatic, shelters must activate a COVID-19 infection response plan.

When someone staying in Water Street’s residential rooms -- dorm room style accommodations for more permanent residents -- tests positive, they are quarantined with their roommates, served meals in their room and given medical monitoring, Crowley said. If they’re at the shelter -- for overnight guests -- they are moved to an off site quarantine.

The off site quarantine location, or “quarantine hotel,” is where individuals from shelters throughout the county are sent to recover from their positive COVID-19 tests or await test results. The shelters pay for rooms at the hotel, for food and offer case management until test results come back, Koppel said.

At low-barrier shelters, after the infected individual is sent to the off site location, everyone else staying at the shelter has to remain for the duration of the quarantine, she said.

Volunteer shortage

To keep the day-to-day operations going, shelters rely heavily on volunteers to support their staff, something the pandemic has impacted significantly, officials at the shelters who spoke to LNP said.

ECHOS started its winter shelter a week later than planned because it didn’t have enough volunteers -- as of mid-December, the shelter is operating with only 60% of its average volunteer pool of around 150.

Understandably, the virus has deterred many volunteers, who tend to be older, Raffensperger said. But without volunteers, their staff of five can’t operate the shelter alone.

The challenge at low-barrier shelters will be keeping volunteer burnout low, while trying to increase their volunteer numbers, she said.

Water Street, on the other hand, completely shut down its volunteer program at one point, Crowley said. Now, the shelter has “severely” limited the number of volunteers on campus.

But adjusting to the changes, while continuously operating, has been challenging for staff and guests, he said.

“[W]e have had times where numerous staff were working remotely due to their own health risks, and times where staff and/or guests were quarantined due to exposures which caused schedule changes, overtime, [and] working different shifts and roles,” Crowley said. “But our team has done an amazing job persevering through all the challenges.”