When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 4

What happened: The board voted to advertise the 2021 preliminary budget for tentative adoption at its Dec. 1 meeting. The balanced budget of about $714,00 does not require a tax increase and does not draw from township reserves.

Background: When the board discussed the budget at its October meetings, expenses in the first draft version exceeded income by $500,000 because of two large items — a municipal separate storm sewer system water control project and work to control storm water on Upper Valley Road.

Why it’s important: The board has decided to cut expenses for both projects by limiting their scale and having the work done by township employees. Rather than total revisions to Upper Valley Road, the current drainage system will be modified to improve its effectiveness. Details for the other project are still being explored.

What happens next: The budget will be available for inspection at the township building during office hours (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays) prior to Dec. 1.

Other happenings: The Sadsbury Sewer Authority approved its budget at its Oct. 21 meeting with anticipated revenues off $521,000 and expenses of $487,000. The remainder will go into a reserve fund for future repairs, improvements or emergencies. The largest new expense for the authority is the projected cost of services charged by Christiana Borough, which processes the township’s sewage. That cost is expected to double from $70,000 to $141,000.

The cost: Sewer users will see a rate increase form the present $232 per quarter to a new fee of $385 per quarter.