When: Supervisors meeting, April 7.

What happened: The board declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, voted to suspend sheriff sales for this year and extended the regular payment period for township real estate taxes to Oct. 1, before the penalty period begins. Supervisors also voted to rescind a motion passed last month in support of fair redistricting.

Why it’s important: This month, the supervisors balked when asked to sign a resolution in support of fair redistricting and went back to reconsider and rescind the previous motion.

Other happenings: Just prior to the meeting, township auditors gave their report to the board. The audit was clean with no outstanding issues.

Attendance: The board held its regular meeting using social distancing at the township building.