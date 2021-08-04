The Spanish American Civic Association’s development arm has won another state grant, this one for $250,000, to help finance the second phase of Conestoga North, an owner-occupied affordable housing development.

The grant, announced this week in a press release from the governor’s office, comes from the Keystone Communities Program at the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The program awards state dollars to local community revitalization projects.

Conestoga North, located on Chesapeake Street near South Duke Street in Southeast Lancaster, is the only project in Lancaster County that won Keystone Communities funding this year. Statewide, $5 million in grants went to 41 revitalization projects, according to the governor’s office.

The roughly $3.3 million second phase of SACA Development’s townhome project would make another nine units available for purchase by families with no more than 80% of the area median income.

Area median income, or AMI, is a metric calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development each year. In Lancaster County, this year a family of four with an income of more no more than $66,400 qualifies at 80% AMI.

To buy one of the townhomes, SACA and SACA Development Corporation President Jose Lopez said, families agree to purchase the homes with a 15-year deed restriction. That restricts them to selling to other families with income limits.

But after 15 years, that restriction expires, allowing longtime owners to sell at market value and realize more equity.

“We view homeownership as a way to help families grow, prosper and earn equity, so they can at some point claim wealth,” Lopez said.

The first phase also included nine townhomes. Of those, seven are pending sale, Lopez said, and one buyer has closed on an eighth unit. One remains unclaimed after a buyer recently backed out of the sale, Lopez said.

The first-phase homes were priced at either $165,000 or $170,000 for the corner units, Lopez said.

The second phase’s financing scheme mostly mirrors the first phase, Lopez said. That includes grants from DCED, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, federal Department of Housing and Urban Development block-grant funding through Lancaster city and conventional financing.

With assistance from Community First Fund, SACA acquired the site on Chesapeake Street in 2017 for $320,000.

Unlike the first phase, SACA Development received half of its requested $500,000 grant from DCED.

Lopez said he was grateful for the award, and that SACA will be look looking at what may be needed to close on the second phase’s financing and begin construction in January.

One hope is that the high prices of construction materials during the COVID-19 pandemic may dip by then, Lopez said.

The second-phase homes would be priced at $175,000, and $180,000 for end units, Lopez said. The organization already has five interested buyers on a waiting list, he said.