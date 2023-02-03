A residential property that sat vacant in the southeast quadrant of Lancaster city for more than a decade will soon host a family that might otherwise struggle to achieve home ownership.

The Spanish American Civic Association’s development corporation, in partnership with Lancaster city, bought the property at 515 S. Lime St. for $75,000 last month from Seattle-based Isanthes LLC, which works with collection agencies and lawyers to resolve consumer debt.

SACA President Jose López said rehabilitation work on the property will include mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades and a modern floor plan that will cost about $155,000.

“This home will be sold to a first-time homebuyer that qualifies at 80% or less of the average medium income for this area,” López said. That number for a family of four is $72,150.

He also said the estimated sale price of the 2½-story semi-detached home with off-street parking is likely to be in the $155,000 to 165,000 range, and it will be available to prospective buyers within nine or 10 months.

The house is one of five in the city the development corporation plans to rehabilitate this year. The corporation has already begun work on the properties at 613 Beaver St., 524 Woodward Ave., and 37 W. Farnum St. The fifth property is yet to be acquired.

“This is part of a long-standing rehab/resale homeownership program that has yielded approximately 130-plus home ownership opportunities for families that live at or below 80% of area median income as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development,” López said.

The program, López added, is made possible with the support of the City of Lancaster Home and Community Development Block Grant programs, state Housing Finance Agency, state Department of Community and Economic Development and corporate contributions as well conventional financing from area banks.

SACA is a Lancaster-based charitable organization that uplifts and restores marginalized communities through human, economic and social services while supporting cultural identities, according to its mission statement. Its programming focuses on workforce development, human services, behavioral health, affordable housing and commercial development, and public broadcasting.