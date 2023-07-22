José López wants the Spanish American Civic Association to serve Lancaster city’s diverse vulnerable community.

“As CEO, I want to preserve and nourish the best characteristics of SACA, which is quite simply making sure that everybody gets a fair shake in the American experiment,” said López, who began his new role July 1.

López, 57, said he also wants SACA to be known as a fully inclusive organization.

“We are not here just for one demographic group, we are here to help as many folks as we can in a diverse city,” the native of Puerto Rico said.

López took over for Carlos Graupera, who helped establish SACA in 1973 and served as the organization’s only other CEO. Graupera, 72, handed off his duties to López to become regional workforce network executive director for Tech Centro, which is a division of SACA.

Established to accommodate the needs of an influx of Latino families in Lancaster city in the early 1970s, SACA has grown to offer programs to all ethnicities, with a focus on workforce development, human services, behavioral health, affordable housing and commercial development, and public broadcasting.

“My vision for SACA is to serve the entire marginalized community,” López said. “The programs we have affect people’s human, economic and social needs. We want to ensure that people maintain their social identity.”

‘I love the challenge’

A former bank executive and commercial real estate appraiser, López, who lives in Lancaster city with his wife of 25 years, Lisa Farina-López, is not new to SACA. He was president and CEO of SACA Development Corp. from 1998 to 2002. After leaving Lancaster County for several years, López returned and in 2020 was hired as SACA’s president, overseeing day-to-day of both organizations.

“There’s so much to do, but it’s an honor to lead the organization its founder Carlos Graupera worked so hard to grow for 50 years,” López said. “During that time SACA has been both a witness to and a catalyst for major cultural shifts.”

With headquarters at 453 S. Lime St. in Lancaster city, SACA has evolved since it was incorporated in 1973 with a staff of three and a budget of $50,000 to a staff of 93 and a budget of $17 million.

“The work is hard, but I love the challenge,” said López, a 1985 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and 1989 graduate of West Chester University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing. “Witnessing the way people are benefitting from the programs we offer is what drives me to do this work because we are transforming lives.”

The work of the organization, he said, is centered on creating opportunities for families that lead to community wealth.

“That is why we have invested heavily in the workforce development initiative, Tec Centro, to provide a second chance for folks to get trained and follow career pathways that lead to sustainable living, thus transforming lives,” López said.

‘Never quit pursuing your dream’

Another priority for López is to create opportunities for low- to moderate-income families to become homeowners.

SACA Development Corp., the housing component of the nonprofit, has rehabilitated more than 130 houses for sale to low- and moderate-income first-time home buyers, and more than 75 newly built townhouses since it was established nearly 40 years ago.

It recently completed Phase II of its Conestoga North project, adding nine townhomes near the intersection of Chesapeake and South Duke streets in southeast Lancaster city, where López grew up. Phase I, which also has nine homes, was completed in June 2021.

All 18 townhomes have been sold to households making less than 80% of the area median income, which is $72,150 for a family of four.

In a story LNP | LancasterOnline published in April about SACA’s 50th anniversary, López recalled how his own family has benefited from the services offered by the nonprofit.

“When my family relocated to Lancaster in the mid-70s, we moved to the area near the SACA facility at 545 Pershing Ave.,” he said in the story. “SACA helped my family at that time to acclimate to life in Lancaster.”

Decades later, López is now the face of the organization that welcomed and helped his family. And with that responsibility has come a demand for his time that requires López to set a healthy pace and balance both at work and in his personal life.

At the top of his to-do list is staying healthy and clearheaded so that he can recharge, see family and friends, and engage in activities that he enjoys – walking, hiking, biking, kayaking and watching his favorite sports teams play.

And as López begins his role as SACA’s CEO, he is quick to point out the best advice anyone ever gave him.

“Never quit pursuing your dream. There will be obstacles, but in order to be successful you need to overcome them,” he said. “I’ve always lived my life that way.”