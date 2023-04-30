While Carlos Graupera’s 50-year run as CEO of the Spanish American Civic Association will end in June, his work at the organization will continue.

“My greatest accomplishment is building something much bigger than myself and to have the pleasure of seeing the impact this has had in my lifetime.” Graupera said.

The 72-year-old Graupera has had a front-row seat to witness the impact the nonprofit he helped establish in 1973 has had in the Lancaster County community.

Graupera was 22 years old when he stepped into the role of CEO of the organization formed to accommodate the needs of a growing Latino community in Lancaster city.

A native of Cuba, Graupera came to the United States with his family in 1961. After earning a bachelor’s degree in history from Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana, he worked in community development.

It was during this time that Graupera saw the problems Lancaster’s Latino community was facing, motivating him to think of ways to offer services to meet that community’s needs.

“In the early 1970s there was a significant demographic change in Lancaster as Latinos began to find a home here,” he said.

The problem Graupera saw was that social service agencies, education and health care systems, and other institutions here were not always prepared to meet the needs of the growing Latino population.

So, with the help of Catholic Social Services, Graupera helped establish SACA with a vision to meet the changing needs of the Latino population while enabling the general community to engage with their new neighbors.

Graupera said that one of the biggest obstacles in the early years of the nonprofit was overcoming his own self-doubt.

“And not letting myself believe the lies that my mission wasn’t good, or that the support would never come,” he said. “It did.”

Under Graupera’s leadership, SACA opened a bilingual behavioral health program, senior center, a housing development corporation, an educational public radio station, education and workforce development center, and developed a 5.9-acre site into commercial retail space for small businesses in the southeast area of Lancaster city.

“It’s the millions of little things happening consistently over time that have had the biggest impact over the last five decades,” said Graupera, who lives in Lancaster city with his wife of 44 years, Rosa, who is SACA’s chief financial officer.

And while the nonprofit was founded with a focus on the city’s Latino population, it has grown to offer programs to anyone.

“Carlos is always working to improve the lives of people in our neighborhoods and our community, and the work will continue so we can reach people beyond the southeast,” SACA Executive Director Jaqueline Fisher said.

That work will continue into Graupera’s new role as regional workforce executive director for Tec Centro, a division of SACA that is the primary provider of bilingual education and skills training in Lancaster. SACA President José R. López will take over as CEO.

“There is a need for our success models to be implemented throughout Central PA communities that wish to see transformational change,” he said. “That is what I feel called to do in this next chapter.”