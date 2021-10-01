Local elected officials joined representatives of the Spanish American Civic Association on Thursday in southeast Lancaster to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Conestoga North townhome development.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla cheered SACA’s success in producing nine brand new single-family homes on Chesapeake Street meant to give several working families a unique entry point into homeownership.

“We do not have another partner in the city where we’re talking not just about affordable units, but we’re talking about wealth building and what that means for our families,” Sorace said at the event.

The nine homes were built for $3.5 million, SACA president Jose Lopez told LNP | LancasterOnline, coming to about $310,000 a unit.

The project was paid for with government grants and financing through organizations like Tenfold, the Community First Fund and from Camp Hill-based Linkbank.

Families have purchased and moved into all but two of the homes so far, said Jessica Gehman, relationship manager at Linkbank, which was involved in financing the development.

Labell Olan is one of the new residents. Olan said she, her husband and their two children moved to Lancaster three years ago. Being a new homeowner is a dream come true, she said.

The nine first-phase homes were priced between $165,000 and $170,000 and available to families that make no more than 80% of the area median income, a metric calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Lancaster County, this year a family of four with an income of more no more than $66,400 qualifies at 80% AMI.

Owning a house is the primary way American families build equity, which they can pass on to future generations. Without family wealth, even middle-income families struggle to generate enough savings to close on a house, particularly in competitive real estate markets like Lancaster’s.

The Conestoga North townhomes use a deed restriction model, which places income restrictions on purchasers who may buy one of the homes at a below-market price.

In exchange, Conestoga North homeowners agree to a 15-year limit on how much they can sell the home for. After that period, the deed restriction expires and the owners can assume the full value of the house.

A lack of existing family wealth and residential segregation continues to hamper the ability of minority families to build new wealth through homeownership, according to an analysis of 2019 consumer finance data by the Federal Reserve.

The analysis found that the median white family held eight times more wealth than the median Black family, and five times more wealth than the median Hispanic family. The same analysis found that most white Americans get their wealth from inheritances or family gifts, such as help with a down payment on a house.

Much of family wealth in the U.S. comes from homeownership, according to the analysis of consumer finance data, and homes owned by white families were significantly more valuable than ones owned by Black or Hispanic families, a market effect of segregation.

A $3.7 million second phase of the Conestoga North project is already under way. Phase II will add another nine townhomes, but they’ll have a wider price range and have different income requirements, Lopez said.

Five of the second-phase homes will be priced at $175,000 and $180,000 for units restricted to families at 80% AMI, and three at $155,000 will be open to families with 50% AMI, Lopez said.

In both phases, the difference in construction costs and sale revenue is supported by various grants, including a $500,000 grant from the city and county through HUD’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program; $30,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; and a $250,000 grant from the state’s Keystone Communities program. The first phase secured a total of $500,000 from Keystone Communities.

Lopez said SACA hopes to break ground of Phase II in early 2022. One factor that has delayed construction is pandemic-related supply chain problems in the building industry, Lopez said.