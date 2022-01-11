The second phase of a southeast Lancaster city affordable housing project received a boost Monday in the form of more than $1 million in funding from the state.

The $1.075 million from the HOME Investment Partnerships Program was awarded to the Spanish American Civic Association Development Corp. in partnership with Lancaster city.

“This money is the funding piece we needed to push the second phase of the Conestoga North project on Chesapeake Street,” SACA President Jose López said. “We will be adding nine new homes. When it’s all completed, there will be a total of 18 house units in that area.”

SACA announced Conestoga North in late 2017. The project consists of 18 three-bedroom single-family townhouses.

The homes are to be owner-occupied, with purchase subject to income guidelines: Families must make 80% or less of median area income. For a family of four, the threshold is $66,400, according to the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

The nine homes in the first phase of the project were completed in October 2021 and sold for $165,000 to $170,000. They were built for a total of $3.5 million and paid for with government grants and financing through organizations like Tenfold and Community First Fund, and from Camp Hill-based Linkbank.

The second phase will cost $3.7 million, López said, adding that amount could go up depending on the cost of construction. The homes will be tentatively priced at $155,000 to $175,000.

In addition to the $1.075 million grant, the construction cost for the second phase of the project is supported by other funding sources including $300,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, $500,000 from City HOME, $50,000 from Neighborhood Assistance Program, $250,000 from Keystone Communities Program and $1,505,000 from gross sales proceeds.

SACA hopes to break ground on the second phase of Conestoga North this year.