The Spanish American Civic Association’s development arm’s newest subsidized affordable housing townhomes have become a place for low- to moderate-income families to invest in their future.

SACA Development Corp. recently completed Phase II of its Conestoga North project, adding nine townhomes near the intersection of Chesapeake and South Duke streets in southeast Lancaster city. Phase I, which also has nine homes, was completed in June 2021.

All 18 townhomes have been sold to households making less than 80% of the area median income – $72,150 for a family of four.

Homes were sold for $155,000 to $175,000 – about half as much as they cost SACA Development Corporation to build. If the homeowner sells in the next 15 years, deed restrictions require them to choose a buyer that meets the same income restrictions. But if they keep the home for 15 years, the homeowner can sell at the market rate and keep the return on their investment.

“Our strategy is to provide the opportunity of homeownership, build equity over time, and allow these families to gain equity and be able to transfer wealth to other generations,” said Jose R. Lopez, CEO of SACA.

It’s a proven model, Lopez said. Families who bought homes from SACA 15 years ago at $88,000 have sold them for more than $200,000.

“These families are benefiting from this tremendously, having an opportunity to own their own home and building what we call ‘community wealth’ over time,” he said.

Between 60 and 70 people contacted SACA with interest in purchasing one of the homes.

Effort helps meet need

Lancaster city has a well-established need for subsidized affordable housing units and increased home ownership. The city’s 2021 interim housing strategy set the goal of adding 300 subsidized affordable units, and its draft comprehensive plan released earlier this year specifically mentioned promoting homeownership in the southern quadrants of the city. City Planner Douglas Smith said Conestoga North works toward both of those goals.

“SACA’s Conestoga North project is an outstanding accomplishment for our community. Affordable homeownership opportunities are critical for wealth building among low-income residents,” Smith wrote in an email on Thursday.

Cost is often the main obstacle to adding affordable units. The townhomes at Conestoga North cost about $340,000 each to build. To be able to sell them for less than $175,000 required investment from public and private partners, which took four years for SACA to assemble. Funders included the city, county and state, as well as local nonprofits Tenfold and Community First.

“I wish we could have built another 20,” Lopez said. “But these units are not easy to build.”

Over the last three decades, SACA Development Corp. has used roughly the same model to build 78 new subsidized affordable units in the city, mostly in southeast Lancaster, and renovate another 140 existing homes it sold as subsidized affordable units. It continues to work on those projects.

SACA Development Corp.’s next major development is a mixed-use project on South Duke Street, for which it recently started seeking approvals.

Lopez says the organization remains interested in townhouse developments, when it can find the right site to build them.

“If an opportunity comes up that there is an available piece of ground where we can put 10 to 20 brand new townhouse units, we will go after it,” he said.