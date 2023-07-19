The Spanish American Civic Association on Tuesday announced Jose R. López is the organization's new chief executive officer.

The move, effective July 1, had been anticipated since spring as LNP | LancasterOnline reported April 30.

Prior to becoming SACA’s CEO, Lopez, a former bank executive and commercial real estate appraiser, served as president of SACA and SACA Development.

“Looking to the next chapter, I want to continue to move toward being known as a fully inclusive organization that is not just for one demographic, but that truly represents the beautiful diversity of the City of Lancaster and the many hands and hearts that make this community the gem that it is,” Lopez said.

As SACA – which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year - transitions to new leadership, Carlos Graupera, its founder and former CEO, will assume the role as CEO of the newly formed Tec Centro Workforce Network, the primary provider of bilingual education and skills training in the region.

Headquartered at 453 S. Lime St. in Lancaster city, SACA’s mission to uplift and restore marginalized communities through human, economic and social services while supporting cultural identities has expanded to serve every ethnicity, age and ability.

Established in 1973, SACA aims to meet the most essential needs of the community through its growing offering of programs. A full list of services can be found at www.sacapa.org.